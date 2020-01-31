Yannick Carrasco close to rejoining Atletico Madrid on loan

Yannick Carrasco is close to leaving Dalian Yifang

Atletico Madrid are close to re-signing Yannick Carrasco on loan from Chinese club Dalian Yifang, following unsuccessful talks with Crystal Palace.

Sky Sports News reported in January that the 26-year-old was in talks over a move to the Premier League with Palace, but Madrid looks to be his chosen destination.

The deal with Atletico will be an initial loan that includes an option to buy.

Carrasco wants to leave China to return to Europe. He has been training in his native Belgium, so there are no implications surrounding the spreading coronavirus in China.

The Belgium international began his senior career with Monaco, before moving to Atletico for a fee in the region of £20m in 2015.

In February 2018 Carrasco joined Dalian Yifang, and has scored 24 goals in 52 appearances in China.

