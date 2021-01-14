Kieran Trippier: FA's bid to change Atletico Madrid right-back's ban dates dismissed

Kieran Trippier's 10-week ban will end on February 28 after an appeal from the FA was dismissed by an independent panel.

The Atletico Madrid right-back was fined £70,000 and handed a 10-week ban, later given worldwide effect by FIFA, in December for breaching the FA's betting rules.

However, Atletico appealed to FIFA arguing that the FA's 10-week ban was not applicable in Spain - and the ban was subsequently lifted, allowing Trippier to continue playing for Atletico until a FIFA appeal committee decides his fate.

The FA had lodged an appeal to change the dates of the ban, which is due to end on February 28, but on Thursday it was confirmed that appeal was dismissed.

It means that regardless of the outcome from the FIFA appeal committee, he will be able to play in March - but if he is cleared, he may not miss any Atletico game at all.

"An independent Regulatory Commission has dismissed The Football Association's application to revise the effective dates of Kieran Trippier's 10-week suspension in relation to breaches of The FA's Betting Rules," an FA spokesperson said.

Trippier started for Atletico's 2-0 win against Sevilla on Wednesday in his first game since FIFA lifted his ban.

The 30-year-old will be able to play in Atletico's Champions League round of 16 return leg at Chelsea on March 17 and, if selected, for England when they take on San Marino, Albania and Poland in the last two weeks of March.

The FA prosecution disputed Trippier's defence that he should be given credit for co-operating with the FA prior to the charge.

"[Kieran Trippier] had no real option but to co-operate to the extent that he did if he was to preserve a real prospect of returning to play his football in the Premier League in England after a stint in Spain," Ms Gallafent QC said.

Sky Sports News has been told Trippier is happy in Madrid and that no offers have been received for him.