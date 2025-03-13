Julian Alvarez penalty: UEFA, FIFA and IFAB to discuss whether rule needs to change after Madrid derby drama in Champions League
Thursday 13 March 2025 14:43, UK
UEFA will start discussions with FIFA and IFAB to review whether penalties scored should stand when double touches are unintentional.
The talks come after Julian Alvarez's spot kick was controversially ruled out in Atletico Madrid's 4-2 Champions League shoot-out defeat to Real Madrid on Wednesday.
Despite slipping, the Argentina forward managed to score his penalty, but the VAR ruled out the goal because Alvarez was deemed to have touched the ball with both feet.
