Juventus forward Douglas Costa apologises after being sent off for spitting at opponent

Douglas Costa was sent off for spitting at an opponent on Sunday

Juventus forward Douglas Costa has apologised following his sending off for spitting in Sunday's Serie A match against Sassuolo.

The Brazilian clashed with opposition midfielder Federico Di Francesco during the game at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, ending with Costa spitting in the Sassuolo player's face.

The incident was referred to the video assistant referee, after which the match referee sent off the 28-year-old.

Costa has now released a statement on his Instagram account, writing: "I would like to apologise to all Juventus fans for this misleading reaction in today's game.

Cristiano Ronaldo's double - his first goals in Turin - secured Juve's win

"I also apologise to my team-mates, who are always with me in beautiful and bad moments. It was ugly, I am aware of it and I apologise to everyone for this.

"I make it clear that this isolated attitude does not correspond to what I have always shown in my career."

Speaking after the match - which Juve won 2-1 thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's first two goals for the club - manager Massimiliano Allegri criticised Costa for "rising to provocation".

Costa, who now faces an extended ban, had previously been booked for a spat with Di Francesco, including an elbow on his counterpart.