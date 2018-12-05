Ex-Arsenal midfielder David Platt involved in takeover of Italian club Palermo

Former Arsenal midfielder David Platt is involved in the project which has seen Italian club Palermo bought by a UK technology company for €10 (£8.91).

In an open letter to supporters last week former owner Maurizio Zamparini announced he had sold the Sicilian side, who are currently top of Serie B, for a "symbolic price" to new London-based owners Futures Sports & Entertainment.

Platt, who won 62 caps for England, also played for Bari, Juventus and Sampdoria and is now set to work as a technical consultant at Palermo.

"I arrived here today (on Tuesday), but I am not sure what I will be doing here in the future. At the moment I'm just helping out," he said at a press conference.

David Platt and Maurizio Zamparini look on at Palermo's Tenente Carmelo Onorato Sports Center

"I repeat, I have some ideas about football, but at the moment the main thing is to give the team some peace to do well. And they are doing well, they are top of their league.

"My advice is to give some certainty to those people who are reading all these things in the papers and are wondering what is going on. Big things are happening here.

"As far as the field goes, I've never played here, not even in the 1990 World Cup. I also never played against Palermo. The only slight contact was when I was at Man City and we wanted to buy [Edinson] Cavani who played here. Unfortunately he went to PSG."