Euro Paper Talk: Cristiano Ronaldo calls for Jose Mourinho at Juventus

Many clubs across Europe, especially those whose seasons have finished, will have already turned their attention to the summer and planning for the 2019/20 campaign.

Italy

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Jose Mourinho to become the new Juventus head coach. Mourinho and Ronaldo worked together at Real Madrid and the 56-year-old has been out of work since leaving Manchester United in December. Mourinho led Inter Milan to a treble during his only other managerial stint in Italian football. (Tuttosport)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, however, remains a potential candidate to replace Massimiliano Allegri. In fact, the Argentine's cousin, Daniele Pochettino has said it is 'very possible'.

"Juve's goal is the UCL and Mauricio can bring them to where they want to be," he said. "All of the family would like him to join Juve." Pochettino recently admitted he may leave Spurs if he leads the club to Champions League glory (TuttoJuve)

Another name being linked with the Juve hot seat is Maurizio Sarri. The Italian's future at Chelsea is uncertain and is reportedly edging closer to a return to Serie A. There have been 'steps forward' regarding Sarri's potential appointment at the Italian champions. (Sportitalia)

Maurizio Sarri's future at Chelsea is unclear

Manchester United have had a £95m bid for defender Kalidou Koulibaly rejected by Napoli. The 28-year-old, who was last week named Serie A's 'best defender', is believed to be United's top target this summer but the Italian club are insistent that he is not for sale. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Meanwhile, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is considering a move for Sampdoria striker Fabio Quagliarella. The 36-year-old, who just clinched the Capocannoniere as Serie A's leading marksman after a brilliant 26-goal season, spent one season at Napoli in 2009/10. (Corriere dello Sport)

Spain

Borussia Dortmund have stepped up their interest in Barcelona forward Malcom. The 22-year-old has failed to make an impression at the Camp Nou following his move from Bordeaux last summer, starting just six La Liga games. Barca are now prepared to let the Brazilian, who previously attracted interest from Arsenal and Tottenham, to leave with Antoine Griezmann widely expected to join. (Diario Sport)

Barcelona forward Malcom could be sold this summer

Real Betis are weighing up an approach for former Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui. Betis coach Quique Setien this week announced that he was stepping down from the role. (Football Espana)

Arsenal have expressed an interest in Valencia goalkeeper Neto, with Gunners boss Unai Emery said to have already met with the Brazilian over a potential move to the Emirates Stadium. (Plaza Deportiva via Sport Witness)

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has been linked with a move to the Premier League. The 25-year-old Ghana international, who has also attracted interest from Inter, is believed to have a £43.9m release clause. (COPE)

Germany

Inter Milan are weighing up a bid for Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng. The Germany international, a former Manchester United transfer target, is expected to leave the Bundesliga champions this summer. (Sport Bild)

Liverpool and Bayern Munich are both interested in Max Kruse, who is set to leave Werder Bremen this summer. Bayern want the 31-year-old, who scored 11 goals and notched nine assists in 32 Bundesliga appearances this season, to be Robert Lewandowski's deputy. (Sport1)

France

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is set to miss out on the France squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers, which will be announced later today. Lacazette has enjoyed a stellar season with the Gunners, scoring 19 goals. (Le Parisien)

