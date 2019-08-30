Former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente to join Napoli

Napoli have offered Llorente a two-year deal after failing to land Mauro Icardi

Former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente has agreed a two-year deal with Napoli, according to Sky in Italy.

The 34-year-old, a free agent since being released by Spurs after his contract expired in June, will undergo a medical at the weekend.

He was linked with moves to a host of top European clubs including Manchester United, Fiorentina and a shock return to Tottenham.

Llorente has scored 13 goals in all competitions for Tottenham, including crucial strikes against Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City during Spurs' run to the Champions League final last season.

Llorente scored the decisive goal to send Tottenham through to the Champions League semi-final at Manchester City's expense

He returns to Italy, having played for Juventus between 2013 and 2015.

According to Sky in Italy, Napoli have opted to sign Llorente after their effort to land Inter Milan outcast Mauro Icardi failed to materialise.

The Argentine has been left out of new coach Antonio Conte's plans for the season and Napoli set a Friday deadline for him to decide whether to join them or not.

However, Icardi has his heart set on staying at Inter, while the club are willing to offer him a contract extension provided he leaves on loan, with club CEO Giuseppe Marotta agreeing a deal in principle with Monaco.