Juventus vs Inter Milan among five Serie A matches postponed due to coronavirus

Juventus vs Inter Milan could have had a huge impact on the Serie A title race

Five Serie A matches scheduled to take place this weekend, including Juventus vs Inter Milan, have been postponed due to coronavirus.

The games were set to take place behind closed doors but have now been rearranged for May 13 as Italy continues to deal with the outbreak.

The other matches that will now not take place this weekend are AC Milan vs Genoa, Parma vs SPAL, Udinese vs Fiorentina and Sassuolo vs Brescia.

The remaining five Serie A fixtures - Lazio vs Bologna, Napoli vs Torino, Lecce vs Atalanta, Cagliari vs Roma and Sampdoria vs Hellas Verona - are still scheduled to take place as planned.

Rearranging the five postponed matches for May 13 means they will be held just 11 days before the end of the Serie A season.

As a result, the Derby d'Italia between Juventus and Inter could now have an even larger bearing on who wins the title - Juventus are currently first, six points and two places above Inter, who have a game in hand.

The Coppa Italia final, which was due to take place on May 13, has been rearranged for May 20.

Italy has been affected more by coronavirus than any other European country, with more than 800 cases and 14 deaths.

Eleven towns in the north of the country are currently in lockdown.