Coronavirus causes four Serie A matches to be postponed

Four Serie A matches scheduled to take place on Sunday have been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

Atalanta vs Sassuolo, Inter Milan vs Sampdoria and Verona vs Cagliari will now not take place as planned, along with the Women's Serie A game between AC Milan and Fiorentina.

The league also called off Sunday's game between Torino and Parma less than four hours before the scheduled kick-off.

It comes after Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Minister of Health Roberto Speranza took the decision to suspend sport in the Italian regions of Lombardy and Veneto.

Two people in the regions - a 78-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman - have died from coronavirus. More than 60 other people between Lombardy and Veneto have tested positive.

Only two games will still take place in Serie A on Sunday - Genoa vs Lazio and Roma vs Lecce.

There is currently no word on when the four postponed matches will be played.

The move denies Inter the opportunity to close the gap to Juventus at the top of the table - after their win on Saturday, the champions lie six points ahead of their rivals, who are third.

The Women's Six Nations match between Italy and Scotland in Milan on Sunday has also been postponed.