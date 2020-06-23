Diego Simeone's son scores winner for Cagliari

Giovanni Simeone gave Cagliari a 1-0 win at SPAL

Atletico Madrid earned a third consecutive La Liga win by beating Levante 1-0 on Tuesday to cement their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

An own-goal by Bruno Gonzalez in the 15th minute gave Atletico its third straight win and moved Diego Simeone's team back into third place. Atletico are two points ahead of Sevilla, who had temporarily moved in front after a 2-2 draw at Villarreal on Monday.

Gonzalez found his own net while trying to intercept a cross from Marcos Llorente to Diego Costa inside the area.

Atltico are six points clear of fifth-place Getafe, who drew 1-1 at Valladolid.

Simeone's team are 10 points behind leaders Real Madrid and 13 inferior to Barcelona, who beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0.

Simeone Jnr makes his mark

Cagliari ended a 12-match winless run in Serie A in dramatic style after a stoppage-time goal by Giovanni Simeone gave them a 1-0 win at SPAL, pushing their opponents nearer to relegation.

Simeone, the son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego, scored with a close-range header in the 93rd minute from Joao Pedro's cross to give the Sardinians, playing their second game under new coach Walter Zenga.

Parma striker Andreas Cornelius scored a hat-trick against Genoa for the second time this season and goalkeeper Luigi Sepe saved a penalty for the second game running as they romped to a 4-1 away win in Serie A.

Cornelius, who became the third player in Serie A history to score hat-tricks in both games against the same opponents, swept home Gervinho's pass in the 18th minute to open his account.

Genoa won a penalty on the half hour but Sepe, who saved an Andrea Belotti penalty in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Torino, pushed Domenico Criscito's shot onto the post and, three minutes later, Cornelius fired the second for the visitors.

The Dane completed his hat-trick eight minutes after the restart to follow up the three he scored in the 5-1 win earlier this season.

Genoa were awarded another penalty just before the hour and, this time, Iago Falque took it and converted but Dejan Kulusevski drilled in a fourth for Parma with three minutes left.

Parma climbed to seventh with 39 points, ahead of AC Milan on goal difference, while Genoa are 17th, with only goal difference keeping them out of the relegation zone.

Torino captain Andrea Belotti ended an eight-game scoring drought to give his side a 1-0 win at home to Udinese in a game featuring two teams in the lower half of the table.