Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao: Ivan Rakitic strike applies pressure on Real Madrid

Barcelona reclaimed top spot in La Liga with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao that applied pressure on title-rivals Real Madrid.

Substitute Ivan Rakitic came off the bench and broke 71 minutes of Bilbao resistance with his first goal of the season as the champions bounced back from Friday's goalless draw at Sevilla in unconvincing fashion.

Bilbao created the better chances in a frantic first period at the Nou Camp but were guilty of letting their challenge fizzle out after the break.

Lionel Messi came close to registering his 700th career goal twice in a brilliant individual performance and youngster Ansu Fati struck the post late on.

But Rakitic's strike proved enough as Quique Setien's side piled the pressure on Real ahead of their match with Mallorca on Wednesday.

Player ratings Barcelona: Ter Stegen (6), Semedo (6), Lenglet (6), Pique (7), Alba (7), Busquets (7), Arthur (5), Vidal (6), Griezmann (5), Suarez (5), Messi (8).



Subs: Rakitic (8), Braithwaite (6), Puig (7), Fati (7).



Athletic Bilbao: Unai Simon (7), De Marcos (7), Nunez (6), Yeray (6), Balenziaga (7), Unai Lopez (6), Vesga (6), Lekue (7), Sancet (6), Cordoba (5), Williams (7).



Subs: Muniain (6), Dani Garcia (6), Raul Garcia (5), Villalibre (5).



Man of the Match: Lionel Messi

What's next?

Barcelona travel to Celta Vigo on Saturday at 4pm, while Bilbao host Mallorca on Saturday at 1pm.