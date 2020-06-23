Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao. Spanish La Liga.

Camp Nou.

Barcelona 1

  • I Rakitic (71st minute)

Athletic Bilbao 0

    Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao: Ivan Rakitic strike applies pressure on Real Madrid

    Report as Barcelona return to winning ways to move three points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga

    Jack Wilkinson

    Tuesday 23 June 2020 23:18, UK

    Ivan Rakitic came off the bench to score the winner as Barcelona reclaimed top spot in La Liga
    Image: Ivan Rakitic came off the bench to score the winner as Barcelona reclaimed top spot in La Liga

    Barcelona reclaimed top spot in La Liga with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao that applied pressure on title-rivals Real Madrid.

    Substitute Ivan Rakitic came off the bench and broke 71 minutes of Bilbao resistance with his first goal of the season as the champions bounced back from Friday's goalless draw at Sevilla in unconvincing fashion.

    Bilbao created the better chances in a frantic first period at the Nou Camp but were guilty of letting their challenge fizzle out after the break.

    Lionel Messi came close to registering his 700th career goal twice in a brilliant individual performance and youngster Ansu Fati struck the post late on.

    But Rakitic's strike proved enough as Quique Setien's side piled the pressure on Real ahead of their match with Mallorca on Wednesday.

    Player ratings

    Barcelona: Ter Stegen (6), Semedo (6), Lenglet (6), Pique (7), Alba (7), Busquets (7), Arthur (5), Vidal (6), Griezmann (5), Suarez (5), Messi (8).

    Subs: Rakitic (8), Braithwaite (6), Puig (7), Fati (7).

    Athletic Bilbao: Unai Simon (7), De Marcos (7), Nunez (6), Yeray (6), Balenziaga (7), Unai Lopez (6), Vesga (6), Lekue (7), Sancet (6), Cordoba (5), Williams (7).

    Subs: Muniain (6), Dani Garcia (6), Raul Garcia (5), Villalibre (5).

    Man of the Match: Lionel Messi

    Man of the Match - Lionel Messi

    What's next?

    Barcelona travel to Celta Vigo on Saturday at 4pm, while Bilbao host Mallorca on Saturday at 1pm.

