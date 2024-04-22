AC Milan 1-2 Inter Milan: Inter clinch Serie A title with victory over rivals

Inter Milan were crowned Serie A champions for a 20th time after a 2-1 win against rivals AC Milan.

Francesco Acerbi's header and Marcus Thuram's finish saw Inter claim the Scudetto with five games to spare as Simone Inzaghi's side took an unassailable 17-point lead over their city rivals, who scored a late goal through ex-Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori.

Before Inter's title win was confirmed, tensions boiled over at the San Siro with three red cards shown in stoppage time as Theo Hernandez and Davide Calabria were sent off for AC Milan, while Denzel Dumfries was dismissed for Inter.

