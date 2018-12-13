Former Juventus director Giuseppe Marotta joins Inter Milan

Giuseppe Marotta left Juventus in October

Former Juventus director Giuseppe Marotta has joined Inter Milan as CEO for sport.

Inter ratified his appointment at a board meeting on Thursday, and Marotta announced the news in a video message on the club's Twitter account.

Juventus terminated Marotta's contract as CEO and director general at the end of October.

"I am happy and proud to be beginning a new professional challenge at a prestigious club such as Inter," said Marotta.

"President Steven Zhang has an ambitious project and I am looking forward to becoming an active part of that."

Marotta joined Inter from Sampdoria in 2010 and his market moves were an important part of Juve's run of seven straight Serie A titles.

Inter has not won a trophy since the 2011 Italian Cup. That came a year after it won a historic treble of the Champions League, Serie A, and Italian Cup.

Marotta added: "It's certainly going to be an important chapter in my professional life, and I will have great responsibility but that doesn't daunt me.

"It is the start of a new chapter and it must be one marked by success."

Inter will adopt a co-CEO model, in which Marotta will work alongside Alessandro Antonello, who becomes chief executive officer corporate in charge of all corporate activities.

Both CEOs will report to Inter president Steven Zhang.

"This is an important change for the club in line with our objective of becoming a winning football club and a successful company," Zhang said.

"As Inter, we want to win, entertain, inspire and connect people through football. Beppe is one of the best executives in the football industry and will help us to achieve our goals.

"Outside of the pitch Alessandro will ensure the enhancement of our off-pitch performance, the successful completion of the club's strategic projects, and the promotion of our values inside the organisation."

Inter were eliminated from the Champions League on Tuesday after drawing at home with PSV Eindhoven 1-1 saw it finish third in its group.

The Bianconeri are 14 points behind leaders Juventus in Serie A.