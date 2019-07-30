Edin Dzeko: Inter Milan set to make €15m bid for Roma striker

Roma want a fee of €20m for Edin Dzeko - Sky in Italy

Inter Milan are ready to make an increased offer of €15m to Roma for Edin Dzeko, according to Sky in Italy.

The Serie A side are planning to increase their previous bid of €12m by €3m, however Sky in Italy say that figure is not expected to meet the demands of Roma, who want a fee of €20m.

Roma manager Paulo Fonseca is understood to be happy with the Bosnia-Herzegovina international and, in the absence of an acceptable offer, is prepared to keep him until his contract expires at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Sky Sports News reported in April that West Ham had been offered the chance to sign the former Manchester City and Wolfsburg striker.

Inter have shown interest in Dzeko alongside their pursuit of Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

Antonio Conte's side are some distance away from meeting United's valuation of Lukaku, having had a bid of £54m immediately rejected earlier this month.

