Romelu Lukaku: Judge undecided in Cagliari racism case

Romelu Lukaku after scoring the penalty against Cagliari in Inter Milan's victory

A judge says he needs more evidence before deciding if Cagliari should be punished for racist chants aimed at Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku on Sunday.

The on-loan Manchester United striker was subjected to monkey chants from the crowd during Inter's 2-1 Serie A victory.

In his weekly report, Serie A's disciplinary judge Gerardo Mastrandrea did not use the word "racist" and referred only to "chants that were the subject of news articles and TV reports".

Cagliari have vowed to identify and ban the "ignorant" individuals guilty of "shameful actions".

"Full solidarity to Romelu Lukaku and even stronger commitment toward annihilating one of the worst plagues that affects football and our world in general," Cagliari said.

"Cagliari Football is asking everyone to help you win a battle that involves everyone. No one excluded.﻿"

After the match on Sunday, Lukaku shared his views on social media, saying football was "going backwards" on the issue of racism.

Moise Kean was also subjected to racist abuse at Cagliari last season

Everton forward Moise Kean was also subject to racist abuse when he played against Cagliari for Juventus last season, as was Blaise Matuidi the year before.

The Italian league did not sanction Cagliari for either incident, nor did they do so when Sulley Muntari was abused by the same team's fans in 2017.