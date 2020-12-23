Christian Eriksen: Inter MIlan chief confirms ex-Tottenham midfielder is on the market in January

Inter Milan have confirmed Christian Eriksen is on the January transfer market just a year after joining the club.

Chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed the Denmark midfielder "is going to leave" next month after giving him permission to miss Wednesday's clash with Hellas Verona for family reasons.

Eriksen has travelled to Denmark to be close to his wife, who is about to give birth to their second child, Sky in Italy are reporting.



And Marotta told Sky in Italy before kick-off: "Is Eriksen on the market? I would say so, yes. [Inter sporting director] Piero Ausilio said it in his comments last week and I can reiterate it.

"But it's not a punishment. Simply, he's a player who had a few issues in adjusting to life here at Inter. Let's say he's not functional to the team, but this is an objective fact, which does not take anything away from his professionalism.

Image: Eriksen has travelled to Denmark to be close to his wife, who is about to give birth to their second child, Sky in Italy are reporting

"However, it's also right to give him the opportunity to seek more game time elsewhere. Obviously, we will need to find a solution."

Sky Sports News has been told that, given his wages are high at Inter and he still has three-and-a-half years left to run on his contract, he is most likely to leave on loan.

Arsenal, who have been linked with Eriksen, are looking for a creative player of his profile, but it remains to be seen whether the former Tottenham player would be willing to join their arch-rivals.

The 28-year-old scored 69 goals and created 89 others in more than 300 appearances across six-and-a-half years at Spurs.