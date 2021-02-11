Antonio Conte escapes punishment for middle finger gesture during Juventus vs Inter Milan

Antonio Conte faces no punishment for a gesture made during Inter Milan's Coppa Italia semi-final second-leg clash with Juventus on Tuesday.

Former Chelsea boss Conte was caught on camera raising his middle finger in the direction of Juventus president Andrea Agnelli.

The pair have a strained relationship after Conte's departure from Juventus in 2014 to take over as Italy head coach.

Conte said after the game that the fourth official "heard and saw what happened during the game" and said Juventus needed to show "more sportsmanship and respect".

None of the incidents were included in either the referee's report or the match adjudicator's report.

There does remain the chance of the Public Prosecutor opening a case under Article 39 of the Sports Justice Code for gross misconduct.

Juventus booked their place in the Coppa Italia final - where they will face Atalanta - after holding visitors Inter to a 0-0 draw in the second leg, with a 2-1 win on aggregate.

Image: Andrea Pirlo embraces Matthijs De Ligt following Juventus' 0-0 draw with Inter

Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez had chances to get Inter back in the tie in the first half, while Cristiano Ronaldo came closest to adding to Juve's aggregate advantage in the opening period, having scored both of their goals in the first leg.

After the break, Ronaldo turned on the style and was only denied another goal in the tie by two fine saves from Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.

Inter threw everything at Juve late on but veteran keeper Gianluigi Buffon and his defence stood firm to secure a spot in the final.

With the away goals rule in place, Inter had to go for it and with Martinez and Lukaku in the starting line-up, Conte's side certainly had the firepower to trouble the hosts.

But 43-year-old Buffon, used only sparingly by Juve coach Andrea Pirlo this season, was rarely tested, despite Christian Eriksen putting plenty of dangerous crosses into the box.

Inter committed more players forward as the match wore on, but the pressure was soaked up by the home defence as the visitors finished the match without scoring for the seventh successive trip to Juventus in all competitions.