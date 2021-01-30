Christian Eriksen transfer news: Inter Milan midfielder could stay, says Giuseppe Marotta

Christian Eriksen could stay at Inter Milan beyond Monday's transfer deadline and play an important role for the club, says Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta.

Eriksen endured a tough start to life in Serie A after his move from Tottenham a year ago and Marotta said last month that the Denmark international was available for transfer in January.

However, the 28-year-old has enjoyed more game-time under Antonio Conte recently, and settled a pulsating Coppa Italia derby clash against AC Milan with a 97th-minute winner from a free-kick on Tuesday.

Eriksen was in the starting line-up for Inter in their Serie A match against Benevento on Saturday night, assisting the opening goal - and ahead of the clash, Marotta said the Dane can play an "important" role for the club despite not playing regularly.

"As Antonio Conte said, if there are some players who are unhappy and want to find other clubs, it's not right to withhold them," Marotta told DAZN.

"We do not have any of those situations. Therefore, this is the squad we will have at our disposal until the end of the season.

"When you're in a big club, there are no starting players or deputies. There are just professionals who must answer to the coach and his decisions. A player can play less than one of his team-mates but still manage to be more influential.

Image: Eriksen made nine appearances for Inter in Serie A this season

"Over the course of the campaign, Eriksen too can have an important role in the team, whether he plays more or less."

Premier League clubs including Leicester, Wolves and Tottenham were linked with a move for Eriksen in January. Leicester approached Inter over a loan deal but walked away when the cost of the deal became clear.

