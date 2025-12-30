Javier Zanetti: Inter Milan and Argentina legend helping future generations and supporting Cristian Chivu

Javier Zanetti lived out his dreams as a player, lifting 16 trophies in an Inter Milan career that spanned a record 858 appearances, winning 145 caps for Argentina, and earning a reputation as one of the best defensive players of his generation.

Now he wants to help others do the same. Zanetti, who was 41 when he finally retired in 2014 - his amazing longevity a testament to his professionalism as well as his quality - has made it his post-playing mission to create opportunities for future generations of players.

It is why, at the same time as serving as Inter's vice-president, Zanetti is acting as an ambassador for the inaugural MagiCup, an international youth football tournament giving grassroots teams from around the world the chance to face elite academy sides.

Zanetti, who has also been elected vice-president of FIFA's social responsibility in football committee, is channelling his passion into the project, together with founder Eduardo Frisicaro, having come from humble beginnings himself in Buenos Aires.

Zanetti worked with his father, a bricklayer, after being rejected by his local club Independiente as a teenager. He was an unlikely candidate, or so it seemed at the time, to go on and achieve all that followed with his move to Inter aged 22 in 1995.

"I would have loved to take part in a tournament like this because I grew up in a very small, very poor neighbourhood in Argentina," Zanetti tells Sky Sports.

"No child growing up in these neighbourhoods ever imagines having this kind of opportunity. That's why, when Eduardo and I started planning what it could be, I think we both went back to when we were kids and that opportunity presented itself to us.

"And that's why I say it is going to be a unique and unforgettable experience for these kids."

The tournament will take place in June at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida and will feature U12 and U13 teams from the world's most prestigious academies as well as sides from countries including Ivory Coast, Ukraine and Brazil.

Image: Zanetti celebrates with the Club World Cup trophy

"Our mission is to give many children an experience they will remember for a lifetime and we're one step away from making this dream come true for these kids," adds Zanetti. "It's an honour to be able to bring happiness to so many kids around the world.

"I believe that through sport, in this case football, many positive things can be done, such as transmitting values. And beyond the experience these kids will gain, being in the same city, at the same tournament, I think the most important thing is inclusion.

"There will be kids from all over the world. Bringing them together in a single tournament is something unique. And honestly, for us, being able to do this is wonderful."

Zanetti certainly keeps himself busy. He averaged around 50 appearances per season even in his final years as an Inter player and his life continues to revolve around "the club of his heart", as he calls it, where his iconic No 4 shirt has been retired.

As vice-president, he was involved in the appointment of his former team-mate Cristian Chivu as head coach in the summer. The former centre-back has the side top of Serie A, defying expectations they might struggle after Simone Inzaghi's exit.

Image: Zanetti (centre) and Cristian Chivu (right) played together at Inter

"I'm very happy and very pleased because I think Cristian deserves this opportunity," he says. "Even when we were team-mates, Cristian was a very intelligent player.

"Now he's dedicated himself to coaching, and we're very happy and pleased that he's managing our team.

"It was always clear he had the ability to develop as a coach."

Chivu, like Zanetti, embodies the values of hard work, sacrifice and perseverance his former team-mate is now trying to pass on to future generations. Together at Inter, they are harnessing those same values to ensure the club's continued success on the pitch.

This season, they are fighting for a third Serie A title in six years, having been pipped by Napoli last term, and a first Champions League triumph since Zanetti and Chivu lifted the trophy as part of Jose Mourinho's historic, treble-winning side of 2009/10.

"I see a very balanced season, especially in Italian football, because there are four or five teams separated by just one point," says Zanetti of their trophy chances this term.

Image: Zanetti won the Champions League trophy to complete a treble in 2009/10

"The important thing is that Inter always competes.

"And I think that applies whether Inter is playing in the Champions League or in Serie A. We always prove to be competitive, and that certainly brings you much closer to success."

Zanetti knows that as well as anyone.

"Inter is the club of my heart, the club I'm in love with," he adds.

"I had offers from Spain and England to go and play there, but the truth is I stayed at Inter because I really wanted to leave my mark here at this institution.

"I knew our president at that time was making great sacrifices so that Inter could win important titles, and, well, time proved me right."

His gratitude to former owner Massimo Moratti, the man who sanctioned the transfer that propelled him to greatness, is clear.

Now, as he continues to serve his beloved Inter, Zanetti is determined to be the one opening doors for the next generation.