Lorenzo Pellegrini's agent shuts down Manchester United links

Lorenzo Pellegrini is happy at Roma and not interested in a move to Manchester, according to his agent

Roma star Lorenzo Pellegrini is not considering a move to Manchester United and is "only thinking about Roma", his agent says.

The 22-year-old Italy international midfielder has a £27m release clause in his contract and has reportedly attracted interest from United boss Jose Mourinho following a fruitful start to the season.

However, agent Giampiero Pocetta dismissed speculation that Pellegrini is set to join the Red Devils, despite reports they were ready to make a move for him as soon as January.

"I'm sorry that rumours have spread about financial aspects relating to him and his team-mates, that for Lorenzo have never been important," Pocetta told Corriere dello Sport. "He doesn't live for meetings, especially financial ones.

"He's getting what he deserves on the pitch, and the rumours about the transfer market have never distracted him nor disturbed him."

Pellegrini made his debut for Italy in June 2017 and has regularly been called up by new head coach Roberto Mancini

United directors reportedly met Pocetta in London on Saturday and made a sizeable offer, which Italian media report to include a doubling of his salary which currently stands at around £34,000-per-week.

However, regardless of the importance of the offer, Pocetta is adamant Pellegrini will carry on playing for his hometown club in the near future.

"Pellegrini is only thinking about improving with, and for, Roma," he insisted.

The Roma midfielder collected five assists and two goals in his 13 games so far, including a back-heel strike in the derby against Lazio

"These issues don't count for now, it's normal that Pellegrini is liked. Lorenzo is happy though, he's already chosen Roma once.

"Then, when it's time, we'll sit down with Monchi [Roma sporting director] again."

Pellegrini has a contract with Roma running until June 2022, originally signed when the Serie A giants exercised a £9m buy-back option from Sassuolo following a one-year stint.

His release clause can be activated anytime in the month of June - and Roma are desperate to make sure the midfielder stays put in the capital.