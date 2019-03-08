Claudio Ranieri arrives in Italy ahead of Roma appointment

0:36 Former Fulham and Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri has landed in Rome ahead of being named the Roma manager, according to Sky in Italy Former Fulham and Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri has landed in Rome ahead of being named the Roma manager, according to Sky in Italy

Claudio Ranieri has arrived in Italy ahead of being appointed Roma manager, according to Sky in Italy.

The experienced Italian is expected to replace Eusebio Di Francesco, who was sacked on Thursday following the Serie A club's Champions League exit against Porto.

Ranieri was sacked by Fulham last week, after three wins in 17 games in charge left the club set for relegation from the Premier League.

The 67-year-old previously managed Roma between 2009 and 2011 - leading them to a second-place finish in 2010 during his last position in Italy.

Roma are fifth in the Serie A, three points outside the top four which would ensure qualification for Europe's top-tier competition.