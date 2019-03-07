Claudio Ranieri set to take Roma job after Eusebio Di Francesco sacking

Roma are close to appointing Claudio Ranieri as their new manager, according to Sky in Italy.

The veteran Italian boss - who won the Premier League title with Leicester in 2016 - was sacked by Fulham last week, with the club appearing destined for the drop.

But he is seemingly poised to make a quick return to work in the Italian capital, where he was born, and is expected to fly from London to Rome on Thursday night.

Ranieri previously managed Roma between 2009 and 2011 - leading them to a second-place finish in 2010.

He only took charge at Fulham in November but managed just three wins in 17 games and parted company with the London club after a 2-0 loss at fellow strugglers Southampton.

Roma suffered a painful Champions League defeat in Porto on Wednesday night

Roma sacked Eusebio Di Francesco on Thursday, after going out of the Champions League in extra-time on Wednesday night, beaten 3-1 at Porto to lose 4-3 on aggregate.

They are fifth in the Serie A standings, three points outside the top four.