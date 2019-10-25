Jack Rodwell passes Roma medical but battling Marcel Buchel for place in squad

Jack Rodwell has undergone a medical ahead of a possible move to Roma but faces competition from another midfielder, according to Sky in Italy.

Rodwell trained with Roma at their Trogoria base on Friday morning and has been through the club's physical testing, but the Serie A club are also "auditioning" Liechtenstein midfielder Marcel Buchel at the same time.

Buchel, capped 16 times by his country, was most recently with Empoli and has also played in Italy for Bologna, Verona and Cremonese among others.

Former Everton, Manchester City and Sunderland midfielder Rodwell is a free agent since being released by Blackburn Rovers in June, after making 23 appearances and scoring one goal for the Championship club.

Rodwell, who has not played a competitive game since Rovers' 2-1 defeat to Norwich on April 27th, sat the first part of his medical on Thursday and will undergo a series of tests on Friday to determine his fitness.

Rodwell joined Manchester City from Everton in 2012

The 28-year-old was at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday night to attend the Serie A side's 1-1 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Europa League.

Injury-plagued Roma are keen to bolster their midfield options after losing Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Bryan Cristante, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Amadou Diawara inside the first two months of their season.

Boss Paulo Fonseca was forced to play centre-back Gianluca Mancini in a central midfield role against Monchengladbach, with Jordan Veretout the only fit midfielder in the squad.

Rodwell's route to Rome

Rodwell started 16 Championship games for Blackburn last season and was offered an extension to his short-term deal at the end of the campaign.

"Since he came in last year he got himself back fit and playing again. He is a great guy, a good individual and a solid person," said chief executive Steve Waggott in early July.

However, terms could not be agreed with the midfielder, who has since been linked with Panathinaikos in August and last month had an unsuccessful trial with MLS side New England Revolution - but has not found a permanent home since his spell at Ewood Park.