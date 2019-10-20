Ronaldo Vieira: Sampdoria midfielder racially abused playing against Roma in Serie A

Ronaldo Vieira was targeted in Sampdoria's Serie A clash with Roma

Sampdoria midfielder Ronaldo Vieira was subjected to racist abuse from Roma fans during a 0-0 draw in Serie A on Sunday.

Italian news network ANSA reported that the 21-year-old was targeted with monkey chants by travelling supporters at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

"I heard it but I don't want to talk about it. This happens too often, it shouldn't be this way," Vieira told Rai Sport.

Vieira featured 71 times for Leeds

The chants were heard coming from the away end, occupied by around 2,000 Roma fans, during the first half.

The abuse continued and was noted by fourth official Antonio Giua.

Corriere dello Sport reported that an announcement was made on the stadium loudspeaker warning fans that the match would be suspended if the chants continued.

Vieira was born in Guinea-Bissau but has represented England at youth level, having moved to the country at a young age.

He joined Sampdoria from Leeds United in 2018.

On Twitter, Roma posted an apology to the 21-year-old, adding that the club will assist any investigations which look to identify and punish the perpetrators.

AS Roma would like to apologise to Ronaldo Vieira for the racist boos he was subjected to. Roma does not tolerate racism of any kind and the club will support the authorities in identifying and subsequently banning any individuals found guilty of racially abusing the midfielder. — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) October 20, 2019

Vieira being targeted constitutes the latest incident of racism at the beginning of the season in Serie A.

Cagliari escaped punishment from the Italian Football Federation after Romelu Lukaku was subjected to monkey chants from their supporters, during Inter Milan's 2-1 victory against them in September.

Former Juventus striker Moise Kean, as well as midfielder Blaise Matuidi were also targeted by the same club in April 2019.

Earlier in October, a supporter was banned from attending matches in Italy for three years after racially abusing Roma forward Juan Jesus on social media.

The Italian FA president Gabriele Gravina announced that Serie A will start employing VAR cameras in a bid to tackle racist chants in stadiums and identify perpetrators.

Meanwhile, Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has urged football authorities in Italy to adopt a similar policy regarding racism to that which is present in the English game.