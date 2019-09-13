Kalidou Koulibaly: Napoli defender calls for Serie A racism policy to be "like in England"

Kalidou Koulibaly suffered racist abuse last season

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has urged footballing authorities in Italy to expel people for life for racism and take note of anti-racism policy in the English game.

Romelu Lukaku was recently subjected to monkey chants from home fans during Inter Milan's 2-1 victory away at Cagliari, later stating that football is going "backwards" on racism.

A Serie A disciplinary judge said earlier in September that he needs to see more evidence if the southern Italian side are to be punished for the incident.

The defender thinks Italy needs to apply stronger deterrents

Former Juventus forward Moise Kean was also on the receiving end of racist chanting from supporters from the same club in April, and Serie A later decided not to sanction the club.

Slurs were directed at Senegal international Koulibaly last season from Inter supporters during a Boxing Day defeat.

Carlo Ancelotti said that Napoli's calls to stop the match were not listened to by officials.

After the incident, Koulibaly wrote on Twitter: "I am proud of the colour of my skin. Proud to be French, Senegalese, Neapolitan: a man."

Koulibaly believes Italy should look to English football for their anti-racism policy

Regarding the recent episodes in Serie A, the 28-year-old told Corriere della Sport: "Racism in the stadiums must be defeated, but to succeed, even before the laws of sport, those of the State will be needed, deterrents that help to curb these unhealthy habits.

"I grew up reading Martin Luther King and Malcolm X.

"Taking them as models, instructors and educators, symbols of a challenge that must be lived together and, in our case, especially through the laws."

0:58 Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku thinks Serie A are taking action after he was racially abused while playing for Inter Milan Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku thinks Serie A are taking action after he was racially abused while playing for Inter Milan

A report released by Kick It Out in July said reports of racism in English football rose by 43 per cent - from 192 to 274 - last season.

Earlier this year, Chelsea banned a supporter for life for abuse shouted at Raheem Sterling during a clash with Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in December 2018.

Koulibaly believes similar sanctions should be adopted as the norm in Serie A.

"Let it be done like in England," he said.

"We proceed with expulsions, even for life if necessary, otherwise we will risk being prisoners of minorities that could multiply."

0:32 Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci has described the racism aimed at Romelu Lukaku as a 'plague' but has urged authorities to not blame all supporters Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci has described the racism aimed at Romelu Lukaku as a 'plague' but has urged authorities to not blame all supporters

A spate of racially abusive incidents have occurred on social media platforms at the start of the 2019/20 season in the English Football League and Premier League.

Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, and Tammy Abraham are among those who have had racial abuse directed at them on Twitter.

Raheem Sterling has also called on society to "wake up" and realise footballers are "human beings just doing their jobs" as players continue to be targeted.

Anti-discrimination group Kick It Out have condemned all of these cases and have agreed to meet with Twitter for the first time, following a series of instances at the start of the campaign.