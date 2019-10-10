Serie A fan gets three-year ban for racially abusing Roma's Juan Jesus

Juan Jesus was targeted on Instagram following his side's defeat to Atalanta

A football supporter has been banned for three years from attending matches in Italy after racially abusing Roma forward Juan Jesus on social media.

Following Roma's 2-0 defeat to Atalanta in Serie A in September, the fan, who named as Andrea Dell'Aquila on Instagram, sent discriminatory messages to Jesus on Instagram.

The Brazilian, 28, later responded to say, "Roma, you already know what to do with a fan like that!! #notoracism I'm proud of what I am."

The owner of the below Instagram account sent Juan Jesus disgusting racist abuse via direct message today



We have reported the account to the Italian police



We have reported the account to Instagram



The person responsible will be banned from #ASRoma games for life#NoToRacism pic.twitter.com/qP3SZT0pJY — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) September 26, 2019

The Serie A club, who are currently fifth in Italy's top flight, reported the matter to police and Instagram and confirmed that he would be banned from future Roma matches.

Now the fan has been given a DASPO (football banning order) for discriminatory behaviour and stalking, and will not be able to set foot inside a stadium for 36 months.

The Mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi also tweeted in support of the ban saying: "In football and in Rome there is no room for racial hatred and discrimination."

Last month it was confirmed that the Italian Football Federation would not punish Cagliari after their supporters were heard racially abusing Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku in a game earlier this season.

Former Juventus striker Moise Kean was also subjected to monkey chants from supporters of the same club during a 2-0 win for the Serie A champions last term.