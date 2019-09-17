Romelu Lukaku: Cagliari to face no punishment over supporters' racist chanting

The Italian Football Federation will not punish Cagliari after their supporters were heard racially abusing Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku earlier this month.

The former Manchester United striker was subjected to monkey chants from the crowd during Inter's 2-1 win over Cagliari on September 1.

The FIGC investigated the incident, which occurred before and after Lukaku scored a penalty to win the game in the 72nd minute.

Romelu Lukaku scored a penalty to win the game in Inter's 2-1 win over Cagliari

However, the governing body's sporting justice panel has ruled that the chants could not be considered discriminatory in terms of their "scale and realisation".

The FIGC investigation established that just before Lukaku took the penalty, there was loud whistling and shouting from a part of the North Stand. It said the noises were heard from individual spectators, but stewards could not identify who was doing it and exactly what was said.

The investigation concluded there was too much shouting and whistling generally to identify if any "discriminatory" language was used and, as a result, the FIGC has decided Cagliari cannot be punished, and no action will be taken against them.

After the match, Lukaku urged action against racism in football.

The 26-year-old wrote on Instagram: "Football is a game to be enjoyed by everyone and we shouldn't accept any form of discrimination that will put our game in shame. I hope the football federations all over (the) world react strongly on all cases of discrimination."

Former Juventus striker Moise Kean, as well as midfielder Blaise Matuidi, were subjected to racist chanting from Cagliari supporters during a Serie A clash last April.

Cagliari were, meanwhile, fined €5,000 (£4,430) after fans threw bottles onto the Stadio Ennio Tardini pitch during Sunday's 3-1 league win at Parma.