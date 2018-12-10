AC Milan rule out Zlatan Ibrahimovic loan from LA Galaxy in January

Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined LA Galaxy from Manchester United in March 2018

AC Milan were in talks with Zlatan Ibrahimovic over a potential loan from LA Galaxy but the deal has since collapsed, the club’s sporting director Leonardo has confirmed.

The 37-year-old scored more than 50 goals for Milan in two seasons and helped them win the 2011 Serie A title but will not make a temporary return to Italy from the Major League Soccer club.

"He gave his word to Galaxy that he would stay if they satisfied his conditions, and they did so," Leonardo said.

"It would have been a really lovely story because it would have given a significant weight to the team.

"We can't deny that both parties thought of it, but it will not be possible."

Milan had been hopeful of securing a loan similar to the deal that was reached between the clubs in 2009 for David Beckham - despite Ibrahimovic ruling out a January move to Europe in November.

He has become a fan favourite in the MLS, having scored 22 goals in 27 appearances since joining from Manchester United.

Los Angeles' season ended in October and the 2019 MLS season does not start until March, while Milan are fourth in Serie A having scored just three goals in their last four top-flight matches.