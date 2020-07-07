Ralf Rangnick to become AC Milan coach and technical director at end of Serie A season

Ralf Rangnick is currently head of sport and development with Red Bull

AC Milan will appoint Ralf Rangnick as their new head coach and technical director at the end of the Serie A season, according to Sky in Italy.

The 62-year-old will replace Stefano Pioli as head coach and club legend Paolo Maldini as technical director.

Rangnick is currently head of sport and development with Red Bull, and has been head coach at RB Leipzig on two occasions.

The German has also coached Stuttgart, Schalke and Hoffenheim, but has never worked as a manager outside of his homeland.

Rangnick was understood to have been a contender to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal in 2018, as well as Sam Allardyce as England manager in 2016, and has been cited by Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel as a key influence on their careers.

Paulo Maldini spent his entire playing career with Milan

Rangnick's imminent arrival means Pioli will leave Milan following their final Serie A fixture of the season, at home to Cagliari on August 2.

The 54-year-old Italian was only appointed in October and has guided Milan to seventh in Serie A, two points behind sixth-placed Napoli.

As well as leaving his role as technical director, Maldini is also expected to turn down the offer to become a Milan club ambassador.

The Milan legend, who played over 900 matches for the club, accused Rangnick of a lack of "respect" in May after the German revealed he had been offered a role at the Serie A side.