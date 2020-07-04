Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich. German DFB Cup Final.

Olympiastadion.

Bayer Leverkusen 2

  • S Bender (63rd minute)
  • K Havertz (95th minute pen)

Bayern Munich 4

  • D Alaba (16th minute)
  • S Gnabry (24th minute)
  • R Lewandowski (59th minute, 89th minute)

Bayer Leverkusen 2-4 Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski scores twice in German Cup triumph

Kai Havertz with consolation strike as Robert Lewandowski stars in securing 20th German Cup title for Bayern Munich

Saturday 4 July 2020 23:28, UK

Bayern Munich were 4-2 winners over Bayer Leverkusen
Image: Bayern Munich were 4-2 winners over Bayer Leverkusen to lift the German Cup

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich kept their hopes of a treble alive after beating Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Saturday to win the German Cup for the 20th time.

David Alaba gave Bayern the lead with a free-kick in the 16th minute after Robert Lewandowski was fouled at the edge of the box, with the defender's effort sailing over the wall and beating the outstretched arm of Lukas Hradecky in goal.

Bayern doubled the lead when Joshua Kimmich released Serge Gnabry down the right channel and the winger's uncontested shot nestled into the bottom corner for the 24-year-old's 20th goal of the season in all competitions.

Bayern Munich players celebrate their success
Image: Bayern Munich players celebrate their success on Saturday evening

Lewandowski made it 3-0 when he let fly a thunderous strike from range straight at Hradecky and the Finnish goalkeeper fumbled, allowing the ball to creep over the line to give the Polish striker his 50th goal of the season.

Leverkusen opened their account four minutes later when Sven Bender headed home at the far post from a corner kick but it was too little, too late as Lewandowski grabbed a second with a chip over the keeper in the 89th minute.



There was late drama when VAR spotted a handball in the box in stoppage time to award Leverkusen a penalty. Kai Havertz's consolation strike into the top corner proved to be the final kick of the game as Bayern defended their title.

