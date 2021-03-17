Zlatan Ibrahimovic: AC Milan forward fit to face former club Manchester United in Europa League second-leg clash

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is fit to play for AC Milan in the Europa League round-of-16 second-leg tie against Manchester United on Thursday, according to Sky Italy.

The forward trained on Tuesday as normal with Stefan Pioli's squad ahead of Thursday's game at the San Siro and is expected to be named on the bench.

Ibrahimovic was absent from Milan's last four games, including the first leg at Old Trafford, because of an injury to his right thigh.

1:06 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has welcomed the challenge of facing AC Milan and the club's former striker Ibrahimovic in the Europa League round of 16 and says it will be like a Champions League tie

The score is finely poised at 1-1 ahead of the game after goals from Amad Diallo and Simon Kjaer earned a share of the spoils in the first leg on March 11.

When the draw was first made, there was much excitement around Ibrahimovic's potential reunion with his former side after establishing himself as a fan favourite during his short spell, scoring in the Community Shield and EFL Cup triumphs in 2016/17.

The Swede also played a key role in that season's victorious Europa League run, but a serious knee injury in the quarter-final triumph against Anderlecht ruled him out of the remainder of the campaign.

On Tuesday, Ibrahimovic was also named in Sweden's squad for the first time since he announced his retirement in 2016, ahead of their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Kosovo and a friendly against Estonia.

The 39-year-old, who scored a national record 62 goals in 112 games for Sweden between 2001 and 2016, will become the oldest player in the history of the Swedish national team if he plays.