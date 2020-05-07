Fiorentina: Six test positive for coronavirus at Serie A side

Fiorentina have been hit by coronavirus

Three players and three members of staff at Fiorentina have tested positive for coronavirus.

Doctors at the Serie A side identified six new cases of COVID-19 from the first round of tests following the government's go-ahead to return to individual training on Monday.

They have all been sent home to continue their isolation in compliance with the government's protocol, while the club prepares for the rest of the first-team squad and staff to undergo the remaining tests on Friday.

"After the tests undertaken in the laboratory on Wednesday afternoon, ACF Fiorentina reports that three players and three members of the healthcare-technician staff have been identified as testing positive to COVID-19," a club statement said on Thursday.

"The club has arranged, as per the protocol, for the involved people to continue their isolation. Preparatory medicals for the rest of the group are scheduled for Friday morning ahead of the beginning of the optional activities on the pitch."

Former Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone has made a full recovery after testing positive to coronavirus in March

Three Fiorentina players - including on-loan Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone, German Pezzella and Dusan Vlahovic - contracted COVID-19 in March, but made a full recovery and tested negative for the virus in early April.

On Wednesday, fellow Serie A side Torino announced that after their first batch of swabs an unnamed player has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed in quarantine.

Juventus star Paulo Dybala and Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello have also both recovered from the virus this week after continuing to test positive for weeks.

Juventus' Paulo Dybala announced he has recovered from coronavirus this week after testing positive for weeks

At least 16 Serie A players have tested positive for the virus since the league was suspended on March 9, when the government ordered a nationwide lockdown which has since been partly lifted.

Italian football clubs are allowed to resume group training sessions on May 18, and while last week Serie A clubs reiterated their "unanimous will" to complete the season, the chance of the league resuming is in the balance.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said he plans to meet with all of the football stakeholders to discuss the situation and the government is set to have the last word when it comes to resuming the season.

Brescia against Serie A resumption

Brescia captain Daniele Gastaldello says his entire squad opposes resuming the Serie A season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bottom club Brescia are based in the Lombardy region which has been the worst-hit in Italy as nearly 15,000 people died since the start of the pandemic.

"In Brescia we've all been touched," Gastaldello told Italian daily La Repubblica on Thursday. "We all know someone who has been directly hit by the tragedy. We've realised how little it takes to ruin a family."

Brescia captain Daniele Gastaldello has voiced his concerns around the resumption of the Serie A season

Most clubs in the Italian top flight are resuming training on an individual basis this week, but Brescia have made no plans for a return to training so far.

"We don't feel safe," Gastaldello said. "They're asking us to resume training and to get back out onto the field right away, concentrating 12 matches in one month.

"It's putting all of the players' safety on the line. I'm speaking for me and for my team-mates. If the price of resuming is us getting seriously injured, it's not worth it anymore. We are afraid."

Brescia president Massimo Cellino last month threatened to forfeit the club's remaining games if the season resumes but said it has nothing to do with avoiding relegation.