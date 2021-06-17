Gennaro Gattuso expected to leave Fiorentina after 23 days as head coach in dispute over player transfers

Gennaro Gattuso is expected to leave Fiorentina after just 23 days as head coach, according to Sky in Italy.

The ex-AC Milan and Napoli boss, who was appointed by Fiorentina on May 25, has been in a dispute with his new club regarding which players to sign this summer.

The Serie A club want more affordable additions than those proposed by Gattuso's agent - Jorge Mendes - such as Sergio Oliveira from Porto and Goncalo Guedes from Valencia.

There is no longer any way to mend the rift and the Tuscan club are now thinking about how to legally resolve Gattuso's contract as well as finding possible replacements.

Rudi Garcia could be their primary target as Gattuso's replacement after the Frenchman ended his tenure at Lyon.

Claudio Ranieri could also be a possibility, but contacts with the former Leicester manager have not started yet.

The problems at Fiorentina also mean talks have stopped over the potential signing of Stuttgart winger Nico Gonzalez, who is also a target for Brighton.