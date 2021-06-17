Gennaro Gattuso: Fiorentina cut ties with head coach 23 days after his appointment

Fiorentina have announced Gennaro Gattuso will not take up his role as head coach, 23 days after he was initially appointed by the Serie A club.
The ex-AC Milan and Napoli boss was appointed by Fiorentina on May 25 but was not due to officially begin his tenure until July 1.
Gattuso has been in a dispute with the Serie A club regarding which players to sign this summer, according to Sky in Italy.
Fiorentina wanted more affordable additions than those proposed by Gattuso's agent - Jorge Mendes - such as Sergio Oliveira from Porto and Goncalo Guedes from Valencia.
Rudi Garcia could be their primary target as Gattuso's replacement after the Frenchman ended his tenure at Lyon.
Claudio Ranieri could also be a possibility, but contacts with the former Leicester manager have not started yet.
The problems at Fiorentina also mean talks have stopped over the potential signing of Stuttgart winger Nico Gonzalez, who is also a target for Brighton.