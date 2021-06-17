Gianluigi Buffon: Parma re-sign Italian legend after 20 years away

Gianluigi Buffon has returned to Parma - 20 years after he left for Juventus.

The 43-year-old has signed a two-year deal at Parma - having originally left the club in 2001 for a then-world record fee for a goalkeeper.

"Superman returns," Parma said in a tweet.

Buffon joined Parma's youth set-up as a 13-year-old and made his Serie A debut at Parma when he was 17.

He went on to make 168 top-flight appearances during his six years in the first team, winning the Coppa Italia and UEFA Cup in 1999.

Last month, Buffon announced he would be leaving Juventus this summer, having re-signed for the club in 2019 after one season with Paris Saint-Germain.

His honours list includes 10 Serie A titles, one Ligue 1 title and the World Cup among others.

Buffon deputised for Wojciech Szczesny last season, making 14 appearances in all competitions, which included playing every minute of a triumphant Coppa Italia campaign for Juve.

When announcing his decision to leave Juve, Buffon said he would "either retire or find a situation that motivates me".

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.