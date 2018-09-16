Bundesliga round-up: Freiburg and VfB Stuttgart in second-half thriller

Mario Gomez scored twice for Stuttgart on Sunday

Freiburg and VfB Stuttgart scored twice each in a rollercoaster second half to draw 3-3 on Sunday and get their first Bundesliga points of the season.

Stuttgart forward Mario Gomez scored twice in seven minutes early in the second half to help them come from a goal down to lead 2-1.

The 33-year-old former Germany international scored on the rebound in the 49th minute after Freiburg's first-minute lead had been cancelled out by Emiliano Insua's goal just before the break.

Freiburg levelled with Jerome Gondorf's second goal of the afternoon three minutes later before Gomez headed in a cross in the 56th for the renewed Stuttgart lead.

But Freiburg, with coach Christian Streich on the bench following a three-week absence due to a back injury, were not yet done, digging deep to come back once more and grab an equaliser with Luca Waldschmidt's slightly deflected shot in the 81st minute.

Virgil Misidjan celebrated a perfect debut for Nuremberg, as he scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw for his side away to Werder Bremen.

Max Kruse missed a golden opportunity to put Bremen ahead on 15 minutes, denied by a desperate block from Georg Margreitter. They then had a penalty appeal turned down on 25 minutes, but moments later, Maximilian Eggestein broke the deadlock in style, rifling the ball into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Eggestein could have added a second on 55 minutes, but skewed his shot wide after finding space on the right flank.

Nuremberg found the net against the run of play just before the hour mark, but Ondrej Petrak's toe-poked equaliser was disallowed - correctly, but bizarrely - for offside. Mikael Ishak, who had sent in the cross for Petrak, was in an offside position when the ball ricocheted off the back of a team-mate and into his path.

All looked lost for Nuremberg as the clock ticked down in stoppage time, before Misidjan found space on the left and bundled the ball past Jiri Pavlenka at the near post.