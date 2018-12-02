Bundesliga round-up: RB Leipzig leapfrog Bayern Munich with Timo Werner double

Timo Werner's double gave RB Leipzig victory

Timo Werner scored twice as RB Leipzig climbed above Bayern Munich into third with a 2-0 home win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Germany forward needed only three minutes to open the scoring against the second-placed Foals by turning home Marcel Sabitzer's assist and, in first-half stoppage time, he tucked away Yussuf Poulsen's square pass to give Leipzig all three points before the break.

Eintracht Frankfurt, previously unbeaten in seven, had a timely opportunity to reclaim their lofty position as they hosted Wolfsburg in Sunday's late game, but things did not go to plan for the Eagles.

A bright start for Adi Hutter's Eintracht saw Filip Kostic fire over from a good position. However, with 31 minutes gone, Admir Mehmedi fired the Wolves ahead with a cool finish to a counter-attack.

Frankfurt kept pushing but Wolfsburg sealed a 2-1 victory when Daniel Ginczek struck in the 68th minute to confirm back-to-back wins for Bruno Labbadia's side, who would concede a late goal from Luka Jovic.