Bundesliga round-up: Jadon Sancho sends Borussia Dortmund nine points clear at the top

Jadon Sancho scored the winner for Borussia Dortmund against rivals Schalke

Jadon Sancho fired Borussia Dortmund nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga on Saturday with a late winner in a 2-1 derby triumph at Schalke, while a Robert Lewandowski double against Nuremberg helped champions Bayern Munich up to second.

England winger Sancho, who suffered a bereavement in mid-week, slotted the winner 15 minutes from time in Gelsenkirchen to seal Dortmund's first away derby win for five years and maintain an unbeaten start that now stretches to 14 games.

Thomas Delaney's seventh-minute header for Dortmund was cancelled out by a Daniel Caligiuri penalty just after the hour mark before Sancho struck following a beautiful one-two with Raphael Guerreiro.

Great feeling to get the Winning goal in the big Derby. Massive effort from all the boys and staff. Been a tough week personally, dedicating my goal to my Nana! I love you forever n ever 😢❤️! I know you’ll be smiling down on me! See you soon my Angel 😔❤️🙏🏼😢 pic.twitter.com/2aFe2eBh8O — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) December 8, 2018

"The second goal by Sancho was worked out incredibly well -- we do things like that in training," said Dortmund captain Marco Reus.

"We really deserved it, because we dominated the game for 90 minutes.

"We went off the boil in the second half, but showed the right mentality in the end."

Bayern moved two places up into second above Borussia Moenchengladbach after an impressive 3-0 home win against Nuremberg, with Lewandowski scoring twice in the opening half-an-hour before Franck Ribery sealed the points 11 minutes into the second half.

Bayern will drop back to third if Borussia Moenchengladbach beat Stuttgart at home on Sunday.

"We didn't let anything get through (our defence) over the 90 minutes and hit the woodwork twice," said coach Nico Kovac, whose position was under threat just two weeks ago.

Bayern Munich moved up to second in the table

"I am happy we have finally kept our opponent goalless," added Kovac, after his side's first clean sheet in the league since late September.

Fourth-placed RB Leipzig lost ground in the title race after crashing to a shock 3-0 defeat at Freiburg, a notoriously hard place to get an away result.

Germany striker Nils Petersen gave the hosts an early lead before Luca Waldschmidt converted a penalty just before the break. Captain Mike Frantz headed in their third to lift Freiburg to 12th.

Hoffenheim came from behind to seal a 2-2 draw at Wolfsburg thanks to Andrej Kramaric's late equaliser, while Bayer Leverkusen sealed a 1-0 win over Augsburg after Lucas Alario's goal.

are seventh following Friday's 3-1 home win over bottom side, with 18-year-old USA midfielder Josh Sargent capping his debut with the hosts' third goal when he came on for the last 15 minutes.