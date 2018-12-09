Bundesliga round-up: Borussia Monchengladbach back up to second

Borussia Monchengladbach jumped back up to second place in the Bundesliga with a 3-0 victory over struggling Stuttgart on Sunday.

Three goals in the last 20 minutes saw Dieter Hecking's men return to winning ways after last weekend's costly reversal at RB Leipzig.

Brazilian striker Raffael broke the deadlock in the 69th minute and Florian Neuhaus effectively sealed the points for the home side with his strike eight minutes later.

Stuttgart had substitute Erik Thommy sent off in the 83rd minute and - one minute later - their misery was complete when Benjamin Pavard scored an own goal to make it 3-0.

Daniel Brosinsky's late equaliser cost Hannover the chance to move out of the relegation zone following a 1-1 draw at Mainz.

The visitors looked set to hang on for three valuable points on the back of Hendrik Weydandt's 12th-minute opener.

But Brosinski's late penalty sealed a point for the home side before Hannover had defender Oliver Sorg sent off deep into injury time for a second bookable offence.