Bundesliga round-up: Franck Ribery secures Bayern Munich win

Franck Ribery scored twice as Bayern Munich moved up to second in the Bundesliga with a 3-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Ahead of the four-week winter break, Rafinha scored a late third as Bayern trimmed the gap to leaders Borussia Dortmund to six points.

It was also a winning return to Frankfurt for Bayern coach Niko Kovac, who masterminded Eintracht's shock 3-1 defeat of Munich in the German Cup final last May in his last match before taking charge of the Bavarian giants.

Ribery struck in the 35th minute and then in the 79th minute before a late effort from Rafinha sealed the win.

Earlier, RB Leipzig substitute Bruma helped fire his team back into the Bundesliga title race with a dramatic late winner in a 3-2 home victory over Werder Bremen.

Fourth-placed Leipzig are now just two points behind third-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach, after Bruma struck three minutes from time at Leipzig's Red Bull Arena.

The hosts made hard work of the win, throwing away a two-goal lead after Lukas Klostermann and Timo Werner put them 2-0 up at the break.

But Bruma coolly slotted in the winning goal in the 87th minute.

Schalke, who face Manchester City in the last 16 of the Champions League, are 13th after their first league win in five games with a 3-1 victory at Stuttgart as substitute Ahmed Kutucu made sure of the win with the Royal Blues' third goal 12 minutes from time.

Fortuna Duesseldorf built on Tuesday's shock 2-1 win over Dortmund with a 1-0 victory on the road at Hanover 96 with substitute Oliver Fink scoring their 92nd-minute winner to secure a third straight three points to lift them up to 14th.

Fortuna and Bayern are the only teams to have taken the maximum nine points from the three games in the last week.

Bayer Leverkusen are ninth after 19-year-old Kai Havertz scored twice in their 3-1 home win over Hertha Berlin.

Bottom side Nuremberg are winless since late September after losing 1-0 at home to Freiburg, who took the three points thanks to a first-half header from defender Manuel Gulde.