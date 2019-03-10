Bundesliga round-up: Kai Havertz goal beats Hannover

Kai Havertz scored late on for Bayer Leverkusen

Kai Havertz netted a late winner as Bayer Leverkusen beat struggling Hannover 3-2 in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The visitors went in at half-time 2-0 up following goals from Kevin Volland in the 13th and 28th minutes.

Hannover reduced the deficit six minutes after the break through Jonathas and then equalised via a Mitchell Weiser own goal in the 73rd minute, before Havertz put Leverkusen back in front with an 85th-minute header.

The result saw Peter Bosz's side move above Eintracht Frankfurt into fifth in the Bundesliga. They are four points behind fourth-placed Borussia Monchengladbach.

Hannover remain second-bottom, five points adrift of Stuttgart in 16th.

Basement boys Nuremberg, a point worse off than Hannover, lost 2-1 at Hoffenheim, for whom Andrej Kramaric scored a brace.

Referee Christian Dingert awarded the home side a penalty in the fourth minute, only for the decision to be overturned after consultation with the VAR, then pointed to the spot again midway through the first half, and Kramaric converted from 12 yards.

After Hanno Behrens equalised just after the hour mark, Kramaric registered his second with a clever flick in the 78th minute. Hoffenheim are up to eighth.