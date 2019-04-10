Jose Mourinho reveals interest in managing in Bundesliga

Jose Mourinho is targeting a return to club management by the summer

Jose Mourinho has revealed his interest in potentially resuming his managerial career in the Bundesliga.

The 56-year-old has been out of work since being sacked by Manchester United in December following two-and-a-half seasons at Old Trafford.

Mourinho, who was linked with a return to Real Madrid prior to the reappointment of Zinedine Zidane, has already indicated plans to return to the game in the summer ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

"The Bundesliga provides an exciting competition for me, especially by the teams in mid-table, which are constantly improving and thus create an overall nice competition," Mourinho told German magazine SPORTbild.

"Full stadiums, great organisation, good tactical approaches in many teams - I think the Bundesliga is really interesting."

Mourinho has expressed an interest in managing in the Bundesliga in the future

In March, Mourinho revealed he had turned down a number of job offers and also ruled out the possibility of moving into international management at this stage in his career.

But when asked about the possibility of taking over Bayern Munich, the Portuguese insisted he hoped current boss Niko Kovac would be given time to succeed.

Bayern currently sit top of the Bundesliga, a point ahead of Borussia Dortmund, with six matches remaining.

He added: "Of course, Bayern is a giant. I assure you honestly that I hope Niko will keep his job because he has worked very hard to reach that level. "