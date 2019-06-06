Euro papers: Inter Milan want to sign Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen during the Premier League match vs Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

International football may have taken centre stage this week but clubs across Europe are working hard on improving their squads with the transfer window now in full swing.

So we asked at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from across the continent...

Italy

Inter will try to tempt Tottenham star Christian Eriksen to the San Siro. The Dane admitted this week he wants to leave Spurs this summer amid interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona, but Inter hope an offer of £60m could put them at the front of the queue. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal have not given up on signing Sampdoria pair Joachim Andersen and Dennis Praet despite having an offer of £37m rejected by the Serie A side. The Gunners scouted the pair in May and are expected to return with another offer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Roma want Inter to include Mauro Icardi as part of an exchange deal with Edin Dzeko. The Serie A side had offered the Argentine striker to Manchester United in the hope of securing Romelu Lukaku. (Sky Sport Italia)

Valencia lead the race to sign Matteo Darmian from Manchester United this summer. The club want to conclude a deal for around £8m but Juventus, Roma and Inter are also interested in the 29-year-old defender. (Sky Sport Italia)

Spain

Eden Hazard's move to Real Madrid is unlikely to be completed until after the international break. The Chelsea forward is set to feature for Belgium against Kazakhstan and Scotland, which would make Real's desire for official presentation at the Bernabeu impossible. (AS)

Samuel Umtiti has told Barcelona he will not entertain offers from other clubs, even if the La Liga champions are prepared to accept a bid for his services. The France World Cup winner struggled with injury last term and has been linked with Arsenal. (Marca)

Samuel Umtiti is reportedly on Arsenal's radar this summer

Umtiti is not the only player Barca are willing to cash in on this summer. The club are ready to listen to offers for Jasper Cillessen, Nelson Semedo, Philippe Coutinho and Malcom. (Marca)

Paris Saint-Germain want to replace the outgoing Gianluigi Buffon with Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas. Buffon will depart this summer when his contract expires and the Ligue 1 champions want an experienced alternative to Alphonse Areola. (Marca)

Real Sociedad are prepared to sell former Manchester United midfielder Adnan Januzaj in order to finance a move for Danish youngster Andreas Skov Olsen. (Marca)

Germany

Ilkay Gundogan believes Manchester City team-mate Leroy Sane will remain at the club this summer despite interest from Bayern Munich. "I personally assume that Leroy will stay - that would also please me." (Sport Bild)

Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach are both interested in a £22m move for Dinamo Zagreb star Dani Olmo. The Spanish midfielder started his career with Barcelona, who have previously been linked with a move. (Kicker)

Kai Havertz remains a Bayern Munich transfer target and the Bundesliga champions are prepared to wait until next summer to secure the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder's signature after having a £70m offer turned down. (Kicker)

Borussia Dortmund hope Mario Gotze will sign a new deal at the club despite interest from Arsenal. The Germany international is out of contract in 2020 and has been linked with a cut-price move to the Emirates this summer. (Bild)

Mario Gotze is out of contract in 2020

Rafael van der Vaart believes Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt should join Bayern Munich. "I think Bayern would be the right club for him. My feeling is he is a player who would feel comfortable in Germany." (Sky Germany)

France

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are, however, the only two clubs De Ligt is willing to sign with this summer. The La Liga champions are the Netherlands international's first choice and look likely to secure his signing. (RMC)

Marseille hope to beat Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund in the race to sign Marcus Thuram. The 21-year-old is expected to leave Guingamp this summer after the club were relegated to Ligue 2. (L'Equipe)

