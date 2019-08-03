Borusia Dortmund 2-0 Bayern Munich: Jadon Sancho shines in DFL Supercup success

Jadon Sancho raises the DFL Supercup aloft for Borussia Dortmund after his inspired performance against Bayern Munich

Jadon Sancho starred as Borussia Dortmund beat champions Bayern Munich 2-0 to win the DFL Supercup on Saturday.

Sancho scored one goal and brilliantly set up Paco Alcacer for opener as the 19-year-old England international carried on from where he left off last season with another dazzling performance.

Dortmund are trying to end Bayern's unprecedented seven-year reign as champions of Germany, and Saturday's early statement of intent will fill Lucien Favre's side with confidence as they look to build on last season's second-place finish by winning the Bundesliga for the first time since 2012.

Dortmund were rampant from the first whistle and Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was called upon to prevent Marco Reus and Alcacer from opening the scoring early on.

Robert Lewandowski replied with Bayern's first effort, which was deflected away, before Neuer was called upon again to deny Raphael Guerreiro.

Bayern improved through the half with Niko Kovac's side looking assured on the ball, but Alcacer broke the deadlock after the break, all thanks to Sancho, who eluded three Bayern defenders, then played the ball through Niklas Sule's legs for Alcacer to sweep it inside the right post.

Sancho drills Dortmund's second through the legs of Manuel Neuer

Bayern sought an immediate response but were were denied by desperate Dortmund defending as Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman and Thomas Muller were all thwarted in quick succession.

Sancho then struck on a counterattack on 69 minutes as he latched onto Guerreiro's through ball and kept his composure when through on goal to slot past Neuer.

Sancho left the field to a standing ovation soon after, the damage to Bayern already done as Dortmund won the first battle between the favourites for the title.