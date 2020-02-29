Bayern Munich 6-0 win ends in keep-ball protest over offensive banner

Thiago Alcantara pleaded with Bayern fans to remove the offensive banner aimed at the Hoffenheim owner

Bayern Munich's 6-0 win at Hoffenheim ended in bizarre fashion on Saturday when both teams played keep-ball as a protest after travelling fans unfurled an offensive banner aimed at the Hoffenheim owner.

The Bundesliga leaders were cruising to their ninth win in their last ten league games at the PreZero Arena when the away section displayed a banner insulting Dietmar Hopp in the 67th minute.

It was put away after Bayern players, coaches and staff hurried over to the away section to plead with their fans, but was then rolled out again ten minutes later as the same Bayern contingent confronted the travelling fans once more.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic confronted the travelling fans after they displayed the banner

Bayern and Hoffenheim players were led into the changing rooms after the referee halted play for the offensive banner

Referee Bastian Dankert stopped play for five minutes and sent both teams to the changing rooms as part of the second step of the German FA's three-stage protocol for an official break in play, with the game in serious risk of abandonment had the banner been displayed a third time.

The clash ended in farcical scenes as both sets of players agreed to pass the ball between each other for the remaining 13 minutes as the clock ticked down in support of Hopp - who watched on from the stands and received an immediate apology from Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Bayern and Hoffenheim players and staff stayed on the pitch and joined in an applause at the end of the game

Dietmar Hopp (left) received an immediate apology from Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (right), who was sat next to him in the stands

According to Sky in Germany, the control committee of the German Football Association (DFB) will open an investigation into the incident early next week - but the result will stand as the match was effectively completed.

The Hoffenheim owner is a divisive figure in German football, having bankrolled the Sinsheim club from the fifth tier up to the Bundesliga and being an exception to the 50+1 rule stating fans must own the majority of their club's shares.

A few Bundesliga club fanbases showed hostility to Hopp, with a similar incident occurring last weekend during Hoffenheim's game at Borussia Monchengladbach, with home fans forced to remove banners against Hopp.

Various Bayern Munich players, including David Alaba, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer, angrily confronted their fans

Borussia Dortmund fans also staged a tifo depicting the Hoffenheim owner in crosshairs earlier this month, leading to Dortmund fans being banned in Hoffenheim for two seasons and the club receiving a €50,000 fine.

Goals from Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Joshua Zirkzee, Philippe Coutinho (2) and Leon Goretzka took Bayern four points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig at the top of the Bundesliga and inflicted Hoffenheim their biggest home league defeat in their history.

'This is the ugly face of Bayern'

Speaking to Sky in Germany after the game, Rummenigge could not hide his anger and condemned his own fans for their attack on his Hoffenheim counterpart.

"I am ashamed for these slobs," he said. "I can only say: Bundesliga, DFB and DFL have to do something against these slobs.

"That is the ugly face of football. I feel so sorry for Dietmar Hopp, who is a man of honour. He did so much for football and sports in this region. I said sorry, even there is no excuse.

"This is the ugly face of Bayern Munich. It was a great game, but this end has no excuse. We will act against the persons in charge and hold them to account."

In-form Sancho scores again

Jadon Sancho is on an impressive goalscoring streak

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund needed a goal from in-form teenager Jadon Sancho to beat Freiburg 1-0 after a lacklustre performance.

Sancho's 15th-minute goal proved the decisive moment as chances for the hosts were few and far between.

Sancho, who has also 14 assists to his name, has now scored for the seventh consecutive league home game and has netted 14 times in the Bundesliga this season.

Dortmund are third on 48 points, level on points with second-placed RB Leipzig, who host Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.