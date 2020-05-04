Bundesliga News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Table
  • Transfers
  • On Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
More from Football

Coronavirus: 10 positive tests across Bundesliga 1 and 2

Cologne reported three positive tests last week

Last Updated: 04/05/20 3:12pm

German football authorities say 10 individuals from the country's top two divisions have returned positive coronavirus tests.

A total of 1,724 tests were carried out on players from 36 clubs in the top two tiers of German football.

Last week, Cologne, who returned to training last week, announced three of their employees had tested positive for coronavirus.

Those were quarantined but the club said training will continue ahead of the German league's return.

Cologne have since said there have been no new cases at the club following a fresh round of testing on Monday.

The Bundesliga is ready to return on May 9 if the German government gives it the green light, league officials said last week.

More to follow...

Join Sky Bet Club and track your progress towards a £5 free Bet

Opt in and bet £25 or more before 23:59 on Sunday. Free bets credited by 7pm on Monday.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK