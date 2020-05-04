Coronavirus: 10 positive tests across Bundesliga 1 and 2

German football authorities say 10 individuals from the country's top two divisions have returned positive coronavirus tests.

A total of 1,724 tests were carried out on players from 36 clubs in the top two tiers of German football.

Last week, Cologne, who returned to training last week, announced three of their employees had tested positive for coronavirus.

Those were quarantined but the club said training will continue ahead of the German league's return.

Cologne have since said there have been no new cases at the club following a fresh round of testing on Monday.

The Bundesliga is ready to return on May 9 if the German government gives it the green light, league officials said last week.

More to follow...