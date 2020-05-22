Bundesliga predictions: Alan McInally tips wins for Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund

See who Alan McInally has tipped for victory this weekend

Alan McInally gives his verdict on this weekend's Bundesliga action as the title race hots up.

Bayern Munich maintained their four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a 2-0 away win at Union Berlin last Sunday, while Borussia Dortmund thrashed rivals Schalke in 4-0 in their local derby. Meanwhile, Wolfsburg moved into the European places at the expense of Schalke thanks to a last-gasp winner at Augsburg.

Bruno Labbadia got off to a winning start as manager of Hertha Berlin in a convincing victory at Hoffenheim, while Werder Bremen's woes continued with a 4-1 home defeat to Bayer Leverkusen. As a result, they stay in 17th place, one point above Paderborn at the foot of the table.

McInally, a former Bayern striker, gives us his predictions for the weekend's games...

Wolfsburg 1-3 Borussia Dortmund (12/1 with Sky Bet)

It was difficult for Wolfsburg at Augsburg, but Daniel Ginczek got the winner in the end. It was a tight game, but Wolfsburg were always the better team. Renato Steffen got the other goal, so to go and get a result at Augsburg was impressive. Augsburg will not go down, but were in 14th, so Dortmund will be a different proposition. They are in pole position for the last European spot, but Freiburg, Schalke and Hoffenheim are chasing behind. Wolfsburg will be licking their lips with Dortmund coming to town.

Dortmund are odds-on, and I would not say for sure that Dortmund will cruise this. Both teams will score. Raphael Guerreiro scored two and was excellent, as was Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard. Brandt was probably the player of the weekend for me and impressed massively. Erling Haaland scored once again and he thinks he is going to score every game!

Haaland scored Dortmund's first against Schalke

Marco Reus looks as though he is definitely out for the season and Dan-Axel Zagadou is still out, so Mats Hummels will be at the heart of a back three, with Lukasz Piszczek and Manuel Akanji either side. They looked pretty solid against Schalke, who were not at the races. I think Wolfsburg will have a goal in them, but whether they can cope with the free-flowing pace of Dortmund will be another thing. It was weird to watch with no crowd, but psychologically they have had weeks to deal with the fact there is and will not be any fans. It sounds weird and you can hear their shouts, but the weekend went well. Others may not enjoy it, but if they do not, do they like football in the first place?

Bayern Munich 2-0 Frankfurt (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Bayern will be delighted to be back at their home ground. Robert Lewandowski got another goal in their win over Union and we are talking about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi figures in all competitions for him. Bayern have scored 50 goals in their last 16 games, and that is largely down to Lewandowksi. Benjamin Pavard scored the second with a header to seal it.

Lewandowski celebrates after putting Bayern ahead at Union from the spot

They brushed Union aside in the end, but Manuel Neuer still had to make a couple of saves. Bayern are not rock solid at the back and will give you chances. Neuer has signed a new contract until 2023 and the back line will continue to have one of the best goalkeepers in the world behind them.

Frankfurt were very poor against Borussia Monchengladbach. Some of their best results have come against the top six sides, but Bas Dost needs to start scoring - Andre Silva came on to get a goal too. Their form has not been great and that will continue here. Adolf Hutter will juggle the pack. Bayern were pretty good and they know they are being chased, not by Dortmund, but the other three behind them as well. They must get a result before they go to Dortmund on Tuesday in a massive game.

No player in Europe's top five leagues is close to Robert Lewandowski's goal total

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen (9/1 with Sky Bet)

The result at the weekend was a cracker for Monchengladbach. They came out of the traps and put the game to bed early doors. They are sitting in third, two wins behind Bayern. If they can get a result against Leverkusen, it will put them in a great position ahead of Bayern's match against Frankfurt.

Alassane Plea put Monchengladbach ahead against Frankfurt last weekend

That being said, Leverkusen scored four on Monday and I will mention the man in the spotlight. Kai Havertz is only 20 and he is a goal machine, while being a presence in the air. Michael Ballack is pleading with him to stay another year, to make sure he progresses his own game.

Gladbach's defence is one of the finest in the league, with Matthias Ginter one to look out for. He has been fantastic for them this campaign. It will be difficult for Leverkusen to have things their own way. I would not be surprised if Havertz is on the scoresheet in this one, in what will be one of the games of the weekend.

