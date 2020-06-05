Freiburg 1-0 Borussia Monchengladbach: Nils Petersen nets second-half winner

Nils Petersen scored a 58th-minute winner for Freiburg on Friday night

A superb header by Freiburg substitute Nils Petersen secured a 1-0 home win over 10-man Borussia Monchengladbach who had striker Alassane Plea sent off late in the second half of a lively Bundesliga game on Friday.

The result left Gladbach fourth on 56 points from 30 games and dented their hopes of clinching a Champions League berth, with fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen level on points with them ahead of Saturday's home game against leaders Bayern Munich.

The visitors missed a string of chances before Petersen met a Vincenzo Grifo cross and headed past goalkeeper Yann Sommer from 10 metres in the 58th minute, with Plea getting his marching orders 10 minutes later for a second bookable foul.

Freiburg, chasing a Europa League qualifying spot, stayed eighth on 41 points but are within a point of the two sides above them, gained the upper hand in the closing stages with Sommer denying Lucas Hoeler with a fine reflex save.

What's next?

Both sides are next in action on Saturday June 13. Freiburg travel to the Volkswagen Arena to take on Wolfsburg at 2.30pm, while Monchengladbach face leaders Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena at 5.30pm.