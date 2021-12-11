Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala on target to extend Bundesliga lead over Borussia Dortmund - European round-up

Bayern Munich extended their Bundesliga lead to six points with Jamal Musiala on target as they beat Mainz 2-1, while Borussia Dortmund were held by Bochum.

Karim Onisiwo headed Mainz into a surprise lead in the 22nd minute in a stadium empty because of coronavirus restrictions, but Kingsley Coman levelled for Bayern just after the break. The 18-year-old Musiala earned Bayern the win with his sixth goal of the season in the 74th minute.

Bayern's victory restored a commanding lead in their pursuit of a 10th consecutive Bundesliga title and all but ensured the team will take the symbolic prize of being top at the Christmas break with two games to go.

The Bundesliga no longer has the famed Ruhr derby rivalry between Dortmund and Schalke after relegation for the latter last season, but smaller neighbour Bochum proved more than competitive enough to trouble Dortmund and hold them to a 1-1 draw.

Image: Borussia Dortmund passed up a number of chances as they lost ground in the Bundesliga title race with a 1-1 draw against Bochum

Dortmund were left aggrieved by the refereeing in their 3-2 Klassiker loss to Bayern last week when midfielder Jude Bellingham was fined for questioning the referee's integrity and coach Marco Rose received a touchline ban.

The club were on the wrong side of some more crucial calls on Saturday. Referee Matthias Jollenbeck immediately pointed to the spot when Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel rushed out to close down Christopher Antwi-Adjei shortly before half-time and sent the winger flying.

Sebastian Polter converted the spot kick, sending Kobel the wrong way from 12 yards. Marius Wolf thought he had levelled for Dortmund in the 53rd minute, but a video review spotted an offside in the build-up.

Julian Brandt finally salvaged a draw in the 85th minute from an Erling Haaland cross.

RB Leipzig enjoyed a winning start to life under new coach Domenico Tedesco with a 4-1 victory over struggling Borussia Monchengladbach. Tedesco's team ended a three-game losing streak in the Bundesliga which cost coach Jesse Marsch his job last week.

Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol opened the scoring for Leipzig from an Angelino free kick - his first goal since moving to Leipzig - and forward Andre Silva doubled the advantage 11 minutes later.

Ramy Bensebaini gave Gladbach brief hope of a comeback with a goal in the 88th minute but Christopher Nkunku and Benjamin Henrichs each scored for Leipzig in added time.

Defeat left Gladbach 13th and heaped more pressure on coach Adi Hutter. He delighted fans with a 5-0 demolition of Bayern in the German Cup in October but the team - in the Champions League as recently as last season - have lost seven of 15 Bundesliga games and were humbled 6-0 by Freiburg last week.

Elsewhere, Hoffenheim left it late to beat Freiburg 2-1 and move up to fourth in the table through USA defender Chris Richards' goal. Hertha Berlin's new manager Tayfun Korkut picked up his first win in his second game in charge as his side beat Arminia Bielefeld 2-0.