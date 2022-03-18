Bochum and Borussia Monchengladbach called off after linesman struck on head by plastic beer cup

The Bundesliga game between Bochum and Borussia Monchengladbach was called off after a linesman was struck on the back of the head by a plastic beer cup.

Gladbach were leading 2-0 through second-half goals from Alassane Plea and Breel Embolo when, with 19 minutes remaining, linesman Christian Gittelman was hit from behind by the beer cup.

After several minutes the stadium announcer said the game was postponed due to an object thrown from the crowd.

The official did not appear to be badly hurt but referee Benjamin Cortus decided not to continue with the match and the players were instructed to leave the field about three minutes later.

The match will not be restarted, #BOCBMG has been abandoned. We can only formally apologise to linesman Christian Gittelmannn. A highly embarrassing and bitter evening for us. An extremely stupid action from an idiotic fan.



Some 15 minutes after the object was thrown, the Gladbach team emerged back onto the field to salute their travelling supporters.

The game was officially abandoned about 15 minutes after the incident occurred with fans asked to leave the ground.

