Bochum and Borussia Monchengladbach called off after linesman struck on head by plastic beer cup

Bundesliga game between Bochum and Borussia Monchengladbach called off after linesman struck on the back of the head by a plastic beer cup; Bochum were losing 2-0 at the time and several of their players came across to the scene of the incident to remonstrate with their supporters

Friday 18 March 2022 23:13, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

The Bundesliga game between VFL Bochum & Borussia Monchengladbach was abandoned when the linesman was struck on the back of his head by a plastic beer cup

The Bundesliga game between Bochum and Borussia Monchengladbach was called off after a linesman was struck on the back of the head by a plastic beer cup.

Gladbach were leading 2-0 through second-half goals from Alassane Plea and Breel Embolo when, with 19 minutes remaining, linesman Christian Gittelman was hit from behind by the beer cup.

After several minutes the stadium announcer said the game was postponed due to an object thrown from the crowd.

The official did not appear to be badly hurt but referee Benjamin Cortus decided not to continue with the match and the players were instructed to leave the field about three minutes later.

Some 15 minutes after the object was thrown, the Gladbach team emerged back onto the field to salute their travelling supporters.

Trending

The game was officially abandoned about 15 minutes after the incident occurred with fans asked to leave the ground.

"We can only formally apologise to linesman Christian Gittelmann," Bochum tweeted on their official Twitter post.

Also See:

"A highly embarrassing and bitter evening for us. An extremely stupid action from an idiotic fan."

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema